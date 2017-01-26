Narendra Dabholkar murder: CBI confronts cops with accused

Sources said the officers have told CBI that the arrests were made “on merit” — after Kalina FSL (in Mumbai) had confirmed that the seized weapon matched with one used to kill Dabholkar. (File Photo) Sources said the officers have told CBI that the arrests were made “on merit” — after Kalina FSL (in Mumbai) had confirmed that the seized weapon matched with one used to kill Dabholkar. (File Photo)

THE CBI on Wednesday confronted two former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officers and a former senior inspector of Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of Thane Police with Vikas Khandelwal, a Kolhapur resident arrested by Maharashtra Police in 2013 in connection with the murder of Pune-based rationalist and activist Narendra Dabholkar.

Khandelwal, who was arrested within hours of Dabholkar’s murder on August 20, 2013, has reportedly told CBI that ATS registered a fake case against him and his associate Manish Nagori. He is also learnt to have alleged that they were forced to confess to the murder during interrogation. The three officers — Dinesh Kadam, Mangesh Pote and N T Kadam — were questioned after CBI recently received a report from Gujarat Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), indicating that the revolver recovered by Maharashtra Police from Khandelwal and Nagori was not used to kill Dabholkar.

Sources said the officers have told CBI that the arrests were made “on merit” — after Kalina FSL (in Mumbai) had confirmed that the seized weapon matched with one used to kill Dabholkar. Pote is now an ACP with Mumbai Police, Dinesh Kadam a senior inspector posted in Mumbai’s Khar police station, and N T Kadam is attached to Mumbai Crime Branch.

In 2013, Pote was ACP with Kalachowkie unit of ATS, and Kadam was the unit in-charge. Dinesh Kadam told The Indian Express, “The CBI quizzed me on the arrest of the duo in the case and I have recorded my statement.” N T Kadam has reportedly told the agency that he had picked up the two from Koparkharane, in Navi Mumbai, after they received an extortion complaint by a Mumbra resident.

In his statement, Khandelwal has said that they were in Thane AEC’s custody for a week after their arrest in an “extortion case registered by Manoj Nagori’s uncle”. He stated, “We were…subsequently sent to Thane jail. In October (2013), Maharashtra ATS took out custody in an Arms Act case registered in Pune. We were taken to Kalachowkie unit, where were we were repeatedly questioned how and why we murdered Dabholkar.”

The CBI had last year arrested a Hindu right-wing group’s leader, Virendra Tawde, in connection with the murder. “Gujarat FSL has confirmed findings of the Bengaluru FSL — both agencies opined that ballistics of the firearm seized by Maharashtra police do not match any bullets or cartridges,” a CBI source said.