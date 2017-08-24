Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare murders not stray incidents: Bombay High Court

Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare

The murders of rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare were not “stray incidents” and the accused seemed to have “organisational back-up,” the Bombay High Court said on Wednesday. The court also pointed out the need for making more concerted efforts to trace the absconding accused.

“It is impossible for the absconding accused to remain in hiding for so long at an individual level. These are not stray acts. The accused cannot be absconding for so long without organisational back-up. Look into where they are getting funding from,” said Justice S C Dharmadhikari, emphasising that the “security of the state was at stake here”.

A division bench, comprising Justice S C Dharmadhikari and Justice Vibha Kankanvadi, was hearing petitions by family members of Dabholkar and Pansare in which they expressed dissatisfaction with the probe being conducted by CBI (in Dabholkar’s case) and a special investigation team (SIT) of state police (in Pansare’s case). They had urged the High Court to step in and monitor the probe. The bench said there was a “clear nexus” between the two killings.

Dabholkar was shot on August 20, 2013, in Pune while Pansare was shot on February 16 in Kolhapur and died on February 20, 2015.

The HC observations on Wednesday came after the Special Task Force (STF) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted their probe reports in the Pansare and Dabholkar murders, respectively.

The CBI’s Special Crime Branch (SCB) had recently announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for anyone who provided information about Sanatan Sanstha members Sarang Akolkar (35) and Vinay Baburao Pawar (37), both accused in the murder of Dabholkar.

Appearing as special counsel for the government, senior advocate Ashok Mundargi agreed with the court’s remark on the absconding accused having some backing, adding that this angle was being explored by the investigating agency. The court said that the search for the absconding accused should especially be made in states which have adjoining international borders. “The financial backing has to be tracked. You should look at train tickets bought from location of crime to such states, how many people purchased them, ATMs used for financial transactions,” said the court, adding that the CBI and the STF should be making joint efforts in this regard.

The advocate appearing for the families, Abhay Nevagi, questioned the progress made in the investigations and sought for one person, like the home secretary and the director general of CBI, to be made responsible for the investigations in these matters. “In the Sheena Bora murder case, trial has begun and chargesheet has been filed and the CBI investigated the matter,” said Nevagi, pointing to the lack of progress in these cases in comparison to Sheena Bora murder case.

The bench has now asked the investigating agencies to make use of modern technology to trace the absconding accused and has sought report on the organisational backing, the source of where they were receiving money and tracing them through email exchanges. The matter has been kept for further hearing on September 13. Nevagi has also been asked to file an affidavit in this matter.

