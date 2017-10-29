Four of gang involved in smuggling drugs from Nepal held

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered in this connection, the police said. (File/Photo) A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered in this connection, the police said. (File/Photo)

The police on Sunday claimed to have busted a gang involved in smuggling drugs from Nepal by arresting four people at Muzaffarnagar. A house was raided at New Mandi police station area at Muzaffarnagar on Saturday and the four people were arrested. Also, 75 kg of cannabis and charas was seized from them, SHO Kushalpal Singh said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the drugs were being smuggled in from Nepal and supplied to different parts of western Uttar Pradesh, the official said.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered in this connection, the police said.

