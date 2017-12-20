Narayan Rane will be given cabinet berth from BJP quota: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with Narayan Rane in Nagpur on Tuesday Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with Narayan Rane in Nagpur on Tuesday

Maharashtra Swabhimani Paksh leader Narayan Rane is likely to be inducted into the Maharashtra cabinet. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Tuesday said the induction of Rane was the responsibility of the BJP and the party was positive about giving him a cabinet berth.

Dismissing the Shiv Sena’s opposition to Rane being given a cabinet berth, Fadnavis said, “The cabinet berth to Rane would be given from the BJP quota. So there is no reason why the Sena should have any objection.” After resigning from the Congress, Rane had floated the Maharashtra Swabhimani Paksh, which extended support to the NDA.

There was, meanwhile, was no indication of senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse returning to the cabinet. Asked about his rehabilitation, the chief minister said, “Khadse is a senior, well established leader. Often, we rehabilitate those who are uprooted. In the case of Khadse, the question does not arise. He is a senior leader and well established in the party.” Khadse was removed from the cabinet after his name figured in a land scam two years ago.

Commenting on both Rane and Khadse, who are known for being vocal and aggressive, Fadnavis said, “Both the leaders are valued for their experience. They have knowledge on vast issues. They are assets.”

A cabinet expansion has been on the chief minister’s agenda for the last one year. He indicated that the cabinet expansion would take place soon but did not say when.

