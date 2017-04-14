Narayan Rane visits Amit Shah’s city, sparks intense speculation

Narayan Rane at a press conference at Arcadia Building in Mumbai Thursday. (Source: Ganesh Tendulkar) Narayan Rane at a press conference at Arcadia Building in Mumbai Thursday. (Source: Ganesh Tendulkar)

Speculation that former Maharashtra chief minister and senior state Congress leader Narayan Rane is all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party had the political circles abuzz throughout Thursday, giving further credence to the latter’s strategy of poaching powerful caste leaders from the Opposition parties.

While the talk of Rane’s shifting loyalties has been doing the rounds for some time now, it was his visit to Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening that fanned it further. It turns out that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had also flown down to Ahmedabad for a meeting with BJP’s national president Amit Shah at his residence.

On Thursday, while Rane refuted the speculation, television channels were showing pictures of both him and the Maharashtra CM travelling in the same vehicle which was reportedly on its way to Shah’s residence around 10.30 pm. Videos aired by the television channels also suggested that Rane’s son and Congress MLA Nitesh Rane, too, was travelling with the duo.

“There is something wrong with the videos being aired. While I was in Ahmedabad yesterday, I did not meet anyone (read Shah),” claimed Rane on Thursday. He also denied travelling with Fadnavis. “There is no question of me meeting Shah at night. I don’t go out after 10.30 pm. Does anyone have a video grab of me stepping out of Shah’s house?,” he added. Rane on Thursday denied travelling with the Maharashtra chief minister.

“I was there for some personal work. If I wanted to quit the Congress, I would not have met anybody. I would have taken a decision, and my supposed meeting with the CM and Shah would have remained a secret,” Rane said.

The Konkan strongman, who was the chief minister briefly during the previous Shiv Sena-BJP reign in Maharashtra, however, did not hide his disillusionment with the Congress. “Although I met Rahul Gandhi (Congress vice-president) on April 5 and he heard me out, there has been no solution to my grievance. No concrete steps are being taken to strengthen the party,” he said. But he added, “There is no proposal or discussion of quitting the party as yet. If and when I take such a decision, I’ll speak out.” Taunting Ashok Chavan, Rane said, “How can I seek the replacement of someone who is doing such a brilliant job?”

Following the party’s debacle in the local body polls, Rane’s son Nilesh had publicly targeted Congress state chief Ashok Chavan. Rane himself had also fired veiled barbs.

But his comment regarding an offer to him from the BJP during Thursday’s media interaction kept the political circles abuzz. “There was an offer from the BJP, but I haven’t considered it so far. I have neither said yes nor declined it.” But Rane indicated that the BJP leader who had initiated talks with him was of a lower stature.

BJP state chief Raosaheb Danve, too, did not rule out Rane’s joining entirely. “The BJP’s doors are open for everyone. While I’m not aware of any meeting between Rane and Amit Shah, the developments are in line with what’s going on across the country,” he said.

Despite Rane’s denial, speculation persisted that Shah, Rane, and Fadnavis had remained closeted in a meeting for two hours. There were unconfirmed reports that Rane wants certain assurances from Shah and the BJP before jumping ship.

While Rane’s joining could strengthen BJP’s Maratha base and clout in the Konkan region, some senior BJP leaders are wary of his tainted image. Rane’s chief ministerial aspirations are well known, which could pose a challenge to Fadnavis’s authority. Last week, Rane had heaped praises on Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and referred to him as a dear friend. “Ramdas Athavale had earlier invited me to join the Republican Party of India. I missed an opportunity by declining an offer, else I’d have been a Union minister today,” Rane said.

