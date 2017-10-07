Narayan Rane to join NDA, may get Cabinet berth in ‘reshuffle after Diwali’

Narayan Rane. (Express photo Ganesh Shirsekar) Narayan Rane. (Express photo Ganesh Shirsekar)

Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksh president Narayan Rane on Friday said he had decided to join the BJP-led NDA and conveyed his decision to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Rane’s entry into the NDA could be a step towards his induction in the Fadnavis Cabinet.

A senior BJP functionary, who did not wish to be named, told The Indian Express, “In all likelihood, there will be a Cabinet expansion and reshuffle after Diwali. Rane is likely to get a berth (in the ministry) then.”

While there has been attempts by a section of leaders close to Rane to lobby for the revenue ministry over the last fortnight, sources in the BJP said the party will not entertain any bargain or precondition on part of Rane. A BJP leader said, “Rane’s electoral strength in the Assembly is one seat. If we concede important portfolios to him, we will have problems with alliance partner Shiv Sena, which has 63 seats.”

On Tuesday, Fadnavis had asked Rane, who quit the Congress recently, to join the NDA. Rane had sought two days to take a formal decision.

Announcing his move on Friday, the former Maharashtra chief minister said, “We will work with the NDA in the larger interest of development of Konkan region and Maharashtra.”

BJP chief spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said, “Anybody who is willing to be a part of the NDA is welcome.”

The BJP is the largest party in Assembly with 122 seats in the 288-member House.

