Narayan Rane rubbishes rumors of quitting Congress

Congress leader Narayan Rane (File) Congress leader Narayan Rane (File)

Veteran leader Narayan Rane on Thursday scotched rumours of quitting the Congress and alleged that such things were being spread by his detractors within the party. Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Rane said rumours that he was leaving the Congress was a “conspiracy” by a section of people in the party. “I haven’t spoken or met any Shiv Sena or BJP leader. I will reveal the name of the Congress leaders spreading rumours about me at an opportune time. I don’t run after posts, they come to me. I have got posts based on my work and capability,” he said amid speculations that he was upset with the present state of affairs in the party.

Rane said he is not disappointed with the Congress but with its few leaders. “What is happening in the Congress is not good for the party. Nothing is being done to stem the decline. Party workers are disappointed and quitting. It is not good to use party posts for self-interest,” he charged without taking any names.

Rane said he had met Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi before the civic and local body elections to apprise him of the party affairs in Maharashtra. He declined to comment on speculations about change of guard in the state unit and said he would convey his sentiments to the leadership if he is asked to step in.

To a question on whether he was unhappy in the Congress, Rane said, “what is the use of remaining unhappy. Party doesn’t take note and understand reason of unhappiness.” Rane justified his son Nilesh’s resignation as State General Secretary recently, saying “the post of Ratnagiri district unit president has been lying vacant for the last one and half year…Similar is the case in nine to ten other places. How can a party function like this.”

The former MP was allegedly upset with state party president Ashok Chavan over failure to fill some crucial vacant posts in Ratnagiri district unit, due to which it lacked leadership and direction.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now