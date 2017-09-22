Narayan Rane quits Congress, warns of ‘mass exodus’ from party

Former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane (file photo) Former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane (file photo)

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane quit the Congress on Thursday, ending his decade-long association with the party. But he left the question of whether he would join the ruling BJP unanswered. He trained his guns on the Congress leadership for not giving him his due and warned, “There will be mass exodus across districts in the Congress (in Maharashtra). I’ll empty out the party.”

He claimed he had the support of 14 of the Congress’s 42 MLAs in the Maharashtra Assembly — which the Congress has challenged.

Rane had a similar threat for the Shiv Sena, the party that had made him CM for nine months in 1999, claiming that 27 Sena MLAs were in touch with him. He also stepped down from the Maharashtra Legislative Council, where he represents the Congress.

Political analysts said that Thursday’s show of strength in Rane’s bastion of Sindhudurg was nothing compared to the one he had put up in 2005 when he was welcomed in the Congress. “Rane then had been flanked by eight Shiv Sena MLAs and an MP. On Thursday, not a single MLA or MP was present,” said one of them.

While Rane’s younger son Nitesh — Congress MLA from Kankavli — and Wadala MLA Kalidas Kolambkar — a Rane loyalist — have announced they will go with Rane, neither was present on Thursday. Rane confirmed that the two had not yet stepped down. Sources said the fear of the anti-defection law could be behind their absence.

“What’s the hurry… A decision will be made by Dussehra,” Rane said. Nilesh, his elder son, however, resigned from Congress’s primary membership with his father.

Bitter at being repeatedly “overlooked” for the CM’s role when the Congress was in power, Rane said the leadership had on four occasions assured him of the post. Taking a dig at Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary Ahmed Patel, Rane alleged that he had promised him the post more than once.

While there has been intense speculation that Rane is on his way to the BJP, the ruling party is yet to issue any formal communication to him. In a bid to display his clout, Rane announced on Thursday that he would be touring the state from Friday. He will kick off the tour from Nagpur, where the RSS headquarters is located. “There will be mass exodus in the Congress. I’ll show Ashok Chavan my might,” he said.

The Congress underplayed Rane’s exit. Chavan said, “All allegations raised by him (Rane) are baseless. We (the party) wish him all the best.”

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Raju Waghmare refuted Rane’s contention that 12 other party MLAs would switch sides. “As far as we understand, only two MLAs are in touch with Rane,” he said. “The party has initiated steps to keep its flock together,” sources said.

