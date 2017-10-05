Narayan Rane lost his base, no need to give any attention to his criticism: Shiv Sena

Narayan Rane Narayan Rane

A day after the BJP invited Narayan Rane to join the NDA, the Shiv Sena has decided not to respond to Rane’s criticism of the Sena. While Sena leaders said the BJP could use Rane against Sena in coming days, they, however, added that Rane’s coming on board the NDA was not an immediate concern for the Sena.

Sena leaders said the inclusion of Rane into the NDA was to be decided by the BJP and that there was no need to give him any attention. “We are aware of the fact that BJP will use Rane to target us. That was evident from Rane’s criticism of the Sena in the press conference called to make announcement of his new party. So, we have decided not to respond to his criticism,” said a Sena leader, adding that Rane has been defeated in two assembly elections and he has lost all his base.

Rane, president of the newly floated Maharashtra Swabhimaan Paksh, said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had invited him to join the NDA. Rane, who floated his new party on Sunday, said he would take a call in the next two days. Rane had already declared his support to the BJP and its policies and was likely to be accommodated in the state cabinet. However, the BJP leadership is divided on the matter.

A senior Sena leader said Rane was just like four other small alliance partners with the BJP. “For us, he is like Ramdas Athawale and Mahadeo Jankar, who are part of the NDA. There is nothing more into it. And since we haven’t reacted on Athawale or Jankar, there is no need for us to react on Rane’s induction too,” said a senior Sena leader. However, the leader claimed that there would be no immediate induction of Rane into the cabinet. The BJP’s central leadership has taken a decision to induct him only after assessing his performance in the local body polls, added the leader.

