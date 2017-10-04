Narayan Rane ‘invited’ to join NDA, to decide in two days

Narayan Rane, president of the newly floated Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksh, on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had invited him to join the NDA.

After a meeting with the CM, Rane said, “Fadnavis invited me to join the NDA. I informed him that I would discuss the matter with all my colleagues and take a final call in the next two days.”

Rane had floated his new party on Sunday.

Sources in the BJP said, “As part of our expansion policy, we are not averse to welcoming new parties to join the NDA. At the Centre, two dozen parties support us. If Rane’s outfit extends support, it will be welcome.”

While Rane had already declared that he would support the BJP and its policies, he is likely to expect the BJP to accommodate him in the state cabinet. However, the BJP leadership is divided on the matter.

