Narayan Rane gears up to take on Ashok Chavan on home turf in Nanded Municipal Corporation polls

Former Congress leader and president of the newly floated Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksh, Narayan Rane, is all set to take his political fight to the home turf of MPCC president Ashok Chavan in the Nanded Municipal Corporation elections scheduled on October 11.

Rane is getting ready to aggressively campaign against Chavan, though he has decided not to field his party candidates. Although the fight will be between the Congress, BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, Rane is likely to play the role of a spoiler targeting Chavan. Rane said, “Yes, I will campaign in Nanded Municipal Corporation polls. But since we have just formed the new party, we will not field any candidate.” The total strength of the Nanded Municipal Corporation is 81 seats. In the 2012 elections, Congress won 41 seats, Shiv Sena 14 seats, MIM 11 seats, NCP ten seats, BJP two seats, others two seats and independent one seat.

The Chavan camp, on the other hand, has dismissed Rane as a non-entity. A senior leader said, “Does he even merit a comment? Who knows Rane in Nanded? If he could not retain his political base in his own hometown Sindhudurg-Ratnagiri (Konkan), who will take him seriously in Nanded?” Chavan has an illustrious political and family legacy in Nanded. They have worked and connect to the people, he added. Rane supporters argued, “As a political leader, he has every right to campaign.”

The rivalry between Chavan and Rane is no secret. Close aides of Rane believe that Chavan has constantly worked against Rane to undermine his political growth in MPCC and that he was deprived of the MPCC president post because of Chavan’s clever manipulation. Last month, Chavan dissolved the Sindhudurg Congress Committee, which was under Rane’s control, leading Rane to resign from the Congress and float a separate political party.

Earlier, BJP minister Sambhaji Patil Nilengekar had said at Nanded, “Successive elections have proved how Chavan exploited the Congress to retain his might in Nanded. It has not served the city or its people.”

