Narayan Rane forms new party, Maharashtra Swabhimaan Paksh

Narayan Rane at a press conference in Mumbai Thursday. (Source: Express photo by Ganesh Tendulkar) Narayan Rane at a press conference in Mumbai Thursday. (Source: Express photo by Ganesh Tendulkar)

Former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane, who quit from the Congress last month, on Sunday announced his plans to start a new party. Addressing a press conference, Rane said his party would be called “Maharashtra Swabhimaan Paksh”.

“I have decided to form a new party, it will be called Maharashtra Swabhimaan Paksh,” Rane was quoted by ANI as saying.

Earlier, there was strong speculation that Rane might be joining ranks with the BJP. However, sources told The Indian Express that his induction, along with former TMC minister Mukul Roy, was put on hold due to stiff opposition from within the BJP. Sources within the party indicated that the BJP, with an eye on the 2019 polls, might help the two float separate political outfits and utilise their organisational skills.

The BJP is looking to expand its base in the Konkan region, a part of Maharashtra where it was not able to gain a foothold. Rane’s political clout in the region will come in handy for the party, a BJP leader said.

Rane left the Congress after accusing the party of going back on its promise of making him the chief minister. Rane claimed that he was promised the job on two occasions — once by Congress MP Ahmed Patel and another time by party president Sonia Gandhi. However, Ashok Chavan was made the chief minister instead, after Vilasrao Deshmukh was forced to resign.

Rane’s second son, Congress MLA Nitesh Rane, hasn’t not quit the party so far.

