Narayan Rane floats new party: A look back at his political journey

Narayan Rane is also the owner and the consulting editor of Marathi language newspaper Prahaar. Narayan Rane is also the owner and the consulting editor of Marathi language newspaper Prahaar.

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Narayan Rane floated a new political party on Sunday, by the name Maharashtra Swabhimaan Paksh. Previously a member of the Indian National Congress and also the Shiv Sena, Rane took the decision amid speculations that he might join the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

Born in April 1952, Rane started his political career while he was in his twenties. His initiation into politics took place as a member of the Shiv Sena when he became a local Shakha Pramukh at Chembur, Mumbai. When in 1999 Manohar Joshi stepped down from the post of chief minister in Maharashtra, he was swiftly succeeded by Rane. Later in 2005, however, he was removed from the party on account of his scathing criticism against Shiv Sena chief, Uddhav Thackeray.

Subsequently, Rane joined the Congress and was soon made the revenue minister of Maharashtra. However, he soon got into a dispute with the Congress party as well. After the 2008 Mumbai attacks, when Ashok Chavan became the chief minister of Maharashtra, Rane was publicly critical of the party, particularly its senior members. He soon found himself suspended from the Congress for six years. He was, however, inducted back into the party once he apologised to the Congress leaders.

On September 21, 2017, Rane quit the Congress, this time on the grounds that the party had gone back on its promise of making him the chief minister. Previously there was much speculation about Rane joining the BJP. However, his induction was strongly opposed by the party. Sources within the party indicated that though he has not been inducted into the BJP, the independent party formed by Rane would in all probability get strong backing from the party.

Apart from having a long drawn career in politics, Rane is also the owner and the consulting editor of Marathi language newspaper Prahaar.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd