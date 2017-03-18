Narada tapes: When filmed, IPS officer S M H Mirza was Burdwan SP

Calcutta High Court Calcutta High Court

IPS OFFICER S M H Mirza, against whom the Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered disciplinary action, was the Burdwan Superintendent of Police when the Narada sting video was shot, where he is purportedly shown accepting money. In 2015, he was transferred and made the commandant of the Special Striking Force in Barrackpore.

In July, last year, Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel was booked by the police following a complaint lodged by Kolkata Mayor and state Minister Sovan Chatterjee’s wife Ratna Chatterjee.

As part of the investigation into the sting, police had questioned Mirza at least twice last year, and he had denied accepting money from anyone.

The court, in its order on Friday, not only described the state police as a “puppet on a string”, but also urged the government to suspend Mirza.

“The investigating agency has been paralysed due to the involvement of superior police officer and politician in the alleged incident,” it said.

“Records reveal that the police authorities registered the complaint lodged by the wife of the respondent number 20 (Chatterjee) on the very day the complaint was lodged.

“On the basis of such complaint, Mathew Samuel was issued notice under section 41A of the code and thereafter the court had to intervene to stop such investigation. Such promptness was surprisingly absent in respect of the complainant lodged by the petitioners…,” the court said.

It added: “Such action of the authorities, considering the involvement very influential person, including the ministers and state police authorities, has given rise to a surcharged atmosphere indicating some proof of inability of holding fair and impartial investigation by the state police.”

