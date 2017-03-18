Narada tapes: Opposition calls for immediate removal of ‘tainted’ TMC leaders

Left Front workers protest in Kolkata on Friday. (Source: Express photo) Left Front workers protest in Kolkata on Friday. (Source: Express photo)

The Opposition on Friday welcomed the Calcutta High Court order tasking the CBI with the Narada sting operation case and demanded immediate removal of Trinamool Congress leaders who were seen in the purported video. CPM state secretary Surjyakanta Mishra said that the Mamata Banerjee government had tried to suppress the truth. “We have always demanded a court-monitored probe into it. With Calcutta High Court ordering CBI inquiry, the Trinamool Congress ministers who had taken bribe should be immediately removed. We appeal to the people of the state to come out on to the streets and protest against these leaders,” Mishra said.

Later, Left Front parties took out a rally in the city demanding action. Left Front Legislature Party leader Sujan Chakraborty led a delegation of Left Front MLAs to Raj Bhawan to apprise Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi of the development. “The Centre has to prove credibility now. It has to act on TMC MPs who had taken bribe. The ethics committee in Parliament had not convened a meeting in the last one year. Now is the time to act. The TMC MPs should be suspended and the leaders must be arrested,” Chakraborty said.

On March 20, Left leaders will protest outside CBI Office in Salt Lake’s CGO Complex to demand action. “She (Mamata) must remove those leaders immediately and have them arrested. The party has lost its credibility to rule the state and the CBI probe will further unmask the party,” said Rahul Sinha, BJP national secretary.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan said, “We welcome this move. If Mamata is indeed honest then she should cooperate with the CBI. She must suspend party leaders who were accused in the sting operation and remove those who are state ministers.”

