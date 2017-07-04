Narada sting: TMC MP Sultan Ahmed tells CBI he accepted money as ‘donation’

Ahmed, whom the CBI had named in the FIR alongside 11 other Trinamool leaders, was summoned by the agency twice for interrogation earlier. (Source: PTI Photo) Ahmed, whom the CBI had named in the FIR alongside 11 other Trinamool leaders, was summoned by the agency twice for interrogation earlier. (Source: PTI Photo)

THE CBI on Monday interrogated Trinamool Congress MP Sultan Ahmed at its Nizam Palace office in Kolkata for over seven hours in connection with the Narada sting case probe. Ahmed is one of the 12 Trinamool leaders, who were seen accepting cash in the sting video shot by Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel while posing as a businessman in 2014. The Enforcement Directorate too, which is probing the money trail in the Narada case, has reportedly asked Ahmed to appear before it this week.

Sources in the CBI said that during questioning, Ahmed described the money he was purportedly shown accepting from Samuel in the video as “donation”. “Ahmed spoke about how he was approached by Mathew…he claimed the money was given as a donation. Ahmed was also asked if he had favoured Mathew, which he denied,” said a source. “We have recorded his statement,” said an official.

Ahmed, whom the CBI had named in the FIR alongside 11 other Trinamool leaders, was summoned by the agency twice for interrogation earlier. But he had evaded the summons citing health issues. Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, Ahmed said: “CBI officials are doing their job. It is the directive of the high court to probe the case. I have come here to cooperate with the officials. I have not been called again, but will keep cooperating if they call me again.”

So far, CBI has interrogated IPS officer S M H Mirza and brothers Iqbal Ahmed and Sultan Ahmed — all named in the FIR — in connection to the case. The agency has also interrogated Tiger Mirza, an alleged middleman. But he has not been named in the FIR.

