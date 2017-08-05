Narada sting operation: Transport minister Subhendu Adhikari skips ED summons

Trinamool Congress MP Subhendu Adhikari (Express Photo by Partha Paul) Trinamool Congress MP Subhendu Adhikari (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

STATE TRANSPORT Minister Subhendu Adhikari on Friday skipped Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) summons for questioning in connection to the Narada sting case citing administrative work. Sources in the ED said Adhikari’s counsel on Thursday had visited the ED office at CGO complex in Salt Lake, seeking more time for the Trinamool Congress leader to appear before it for questioning.

Chakraborty was one of the 12 TMC leaders who were seen accepting money from a fictitious company in the sting conducted by portal Narada News in 2014. The videos were released before Assembly elections in 2016. ED is probing money trail in the case.

Other leaders summoned by ED, including Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim and Panchatyat Raj and Rural Development Minister Subrata Mukherjee, are yet to respond to the agency’s notices. Earlier, Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee, another accused in the case, too had sought time citing his tight schedule.

The ED has so far questioned Trinamool MP Sultan Ahmed, MLA Iqbal Ahmed and IPS officer S M H Mirza in connection to the case.

