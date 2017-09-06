Only in Express
Narada sting operation: TMC MP Sougata Roy interrogated by CBI

The Narada tapes purportedly showed TMC leaders accepting or giving consent to accepting money from Narada News CEO Matthew Samuel, who posed as a businessman during the sting operation.

By: PTI | Kolkata | Updated: September 6, 2017 10:03 pm
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sougata Roy was on Wednesday interrogated by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials here in connection with the Narada sting operation case. He was among the TMC leaders named in the case. Roy had also been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money-laundering aspect of the case.

