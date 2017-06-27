Narada sting operation: ED set to question IPS officer, Mathew Samuel gets fresh summons

Narada News chief Mathew Samuel (File Photo) Narada News chief Mathew Samuel (File Photo)

IPS OFFICER S M H Mirza, booked in the Narada sting case, is likely to be quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday. Sources said no formal summon has been served to Mirza. He is likely to be questioned on the revelations made by ‘middleman’ Tiger Mirza, who had allegedly introduced Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel to Trinamool Congress leaders caught accepting money in the sting video. Tiger was questioned by ED a few days ago. “Mirza is likely to be questioned on the money that he had accepted from Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel and where he had spent it,” said an official.

This comes after the CBI last Friday recorded the statements of Tiger Mirza and S M H Mirza in connection with the case. Both were reportedly questioned face-to-face and their statements corroborated.

This will be the first time that S M H Mirza will be quizzed by ED officials.

The Kolkata Police, meanwhile, has issued fresh summons to Samuel to appear before it on Tuesday in connection with an extortion case.

The police are probing a case lodged against Samuel for allegedly asking a former MP of Bihar to pay Rs 5 crore. He allegedly had threatened the man that he would make a sting operation footage of him accepting bribe in public if he does not pay up. The extortion call was allegedly made from a hotel in Muchipara area of Kolkata.

This is the sixth summon that Samuel had received from Kolkata Police. He had evaded the first four summons and appeared before the police for the first time earlier this month.

Samuel on Monday claimed that he has been asked to submit several documents by the police related to Narada case, which he has already submitted to the CBI.

In an email, which Samuel claimed to have sent to Muchipara police, he wrote: “Police have summoned me again and asked me to submit documents pertaining to 2014-2015 while Narada sting was being done. Their moves intend in pressuring me to incorporate with the independent agency. They suppose me not to divulge anything further to the agency. So through a fabricated case police are getting me forcefully involved so that they can harass me continuously. CBI had examined me twice and I have submitted the documents to the agency, now Muchipara police wants the same documents… none of the question was related to the registered extortion case.”

Sources said Samuel has been asked to submit his appointment and resignation letters with Tehelka, the original copy of the fake ID he had used while conducting the Narada sting, the no-objection certificate from Tehelka management to publish the sting visuals and several other documents.

“Mathew has been called for interrogation, we cannot reveal much now,” said a police official.

The Narada tapes, which were released before the 2016 Assembly elections, allegedly showed several Trinamool Congress MLAs and MPs accepting money in exchange for favours from Samuel, who posed as a businessman interested in making some investments in West Bengal.

The CBI initiated a probe into the case after being directed by the Calcutta High Court, and later filed a case against 14 people, including IPS officer S M H Mirza and 12 Trinamool Congress leaders. No arrests have been made so far.

