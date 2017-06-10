Narada sting case: CBI summons sitting Trinamool MLA Iqbal Ahmed for questioning

Latest News
Iqbal Ahmed was asked to appear at the CBI office in Kolkata on June 10 to join the probe in the cash-for-favours scam

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 10, 2017 11:38 am
TMC MLA, Narada, Narada sting operation, Iqbal Ahmed, TMC CBI, CBI, Indian express news, India news Iqbal Ahmed is one of the 12 Trinamool leaders named in the FIR in the scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Trinamool Congress MLA and Kolkata deputy mayor Iqbal Ahmed on Saturday at the agency’s office in Kolkata. Stating health reasons, the deputy mayor has postponed the appointment with the CBI today, while asking for one more week to be present before the CBI.

As per news agency ANI, Kolkata deputy mayor Iqbal Ahmed stated he can’t appear before CBI today as he is unwell, his advocates asked for one week time.

On Thursday, the CBI had sent the first notice asking Iqbal to appear on Saturday. Iqbal Ahmed is the sitting MLA from Khanakul constituency of Hooghly district.

The Narada sting operation was conducted by Narada news in West Bengal to expose the corrupt practices of Trinamool Congress government. Released before 2016 Assembly elections in West Bengal, the sting operations showed 12 leaders of TMC accepting bribe in return of favour. The leaders allegedly seen taking bribes on camera were Mukul Roy, Subrata Mukherjee, Sultan Ahmed, Sugata Roy, Suvendhu Adhikari, Kakoli Ghosh Dastikar, Prasoon Banerjee, Suvon Chatterjee, Madan Mitra, Iqbal Ahmed and Farhad Hakim.

