Narada sting case: CBI summons sitting Trinamool MLA Iqbal Ahmed for questioning

Iqbal Ahmed is one of the 12 Trinamool leaders named in the FIR in the scam Iqbal Ahmed is one of the 12 Trinamool leaders named in the FIR in the scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Trinamool Congress MLA and Kolkata deputy mayor Iqbal Ahmed on Saturday at the agency’s office in Kolkata. Stating health reasons, the deputy mayor has postponed the appointment with the CBI today, while asking for one more week to be present before the CBI.

As per news agency ANI, Kolkata deputy mayor Iqbal Ahmed stated he can’t appear before CBI today as he is unwell, his advocates asked for one week time.

On Thursday, the CBI had sent the first notice asking Iqbal to appear on Saturday. Iqbal Ahmed is the sitting MLA from Khanakul constituency of Hooghly district.

The Narada sting operation was conducted by Narada news in West Bengal to expose the corrupt practices of Trinamool Congress government. Released before 2016 Assembly elections in West Bengal, the sting operations showed 12 leaders of TMC accepting bribe in return of favour. The leaders allegedly seen taking bribes on camera were Mukul Roy, Subrata Mukherjee, Sultan Ahmed, Sugata Roy, Suvendhu Adhikari, Kakoli Ghosh Dastikar, Prasoon Banerjee, Suvon Chatterjee, Madan Mitra, Iqbal Ahmed and Farhad Hakim.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Related News Derek O’Brien and how not to deal with the alleged Narada sting operation