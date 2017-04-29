Narada sting: ED registers case of money laundering

Lok Sabha MPs Sultan Ahmed (L) and Rajya Sabha MP Mukul Roy. (File photo) Lok Sabha MPs Sultan Ahmed (L) and Rajya Sabha MP Mukul Roy. (File photo)

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case in the Narada sting operation, where 12 Trinamool Congress leaders, including ministers and MLAs, were allegedly caught on camera accepting money.

The ED, officials said, has registered the case under under Section 4 (money laundering) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on April 20. This comes days after the CBI filed an FIR into the Narada sting case. “Soon after the CBI filed an FIR, we registered a case of money laundering and initiated a probe… The agency is investigating the source of the money and how it was spent…,” said an official.

Sources said under Section 4 of PMLA, one can be jailed for a maximum of three years. “The leaders may soon be summoned for interrogation,” the official said.

While the CBI’s criminal FIR had been registered against 12 Trinamool leaders and an IPS officer, the ED FIR — called Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) — has been booked against 14 entities that includes a category of unknown persons apart from the 13 in the CBI compliant, said sources.

On April 17, the CBI had registered an FIR against 12 leaders — Madan Mitra, Mukul Roy, Saugata Roy, Sultan Ahmed, Iqbal Ahmed, Kakoli Ghosh, Prasun Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari, Sovan Chatterjee, Subrata Mukherjee, Firhad Hakim and Aparupa Poddar. Serving IPS officer Syed Hussain Mirza was also named in the FIR.

with PTI inputs

