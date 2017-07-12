Narada sting case: TMC MP Sougata Roy fails to appear before CBI

Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy, who was called by CBI to appear today to face interrogation related to the Narada tapes case, did not turn up at the investigation agency’s office at Nizam Palace here. CBI sources said that Roy was summoned to appear to explain his involvement in the alleged Narada tapes where he was purpotedly shown accepting money from a businessman in the sting operation.

Matthew Samuels of Narada News posed as a businessman to conduct a sting operation on several Trinamool leaders, including MPs, MLAs and ministers.

So far, Trinamool Congress MP Sultan Ahmed and MLA Iqbal Ahmed have been already interrogated by CBI in the same case. According to the sources, CBI would decide on the next date of appearance and subsequently issue another summon to Roy.

