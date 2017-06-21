Narada sting case: TMC leader Iqbal Ahmed fails to appear before CBI again

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Iqbal Ahmed earlier as well when he failed to appear before CBI citing “health concerns”. (File photo) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Iqbal Ahmed earlier as well when he failed to appear before CBI citing “health concerns”. (File photo)

Trinamool Congress MLA and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) deputy mayor Iqbal Ahmed skipped CBI summons again on Wednesday citing health reasons, reported news agency ANI. His lawyer submitted a letter saying Ahmed was undergoing treatment and the CBI could question him on June 22 in hospital. Iqbal is currently admitted at Bell Vue Clinic in South Calcutta.

The Enforcement Directorate and CBI summoned Ahmed for the fourth time to appear before them on June 21 and 22, respectively, in connection with the Narada sting probe.

The TMC leader was admitted to hospital on June 15 after being interrogated by the CBI for the first time.

According to sources, Ahmed allegedly stayed silent for the most part during his CBI interrogation. However, when he was shown a video of him accepting money, he allegedly said it was a donation for his football club.

The Narada sting operation was conducted by Narada news in West Bengal to expose the corrupt practices of Trinamool Congress government. It was released before the 2016 Assembly elections in West Bengal, showing 12 leaders of TMC purportedly accepting bribes in return of favours. The leaders allegedly seen taking bribes on camera were Mukul Roy, Subrata Mukherjee, Sultan Ahmed, Sugata Roy, Suvendhu Adhikari, Kakoli Ghosh Dastikar, Prasoon Banerjee, Suvon Chatterjee, Madan Mitra, Iqbal Ahmed and Farhad Hakim.

Iqbal Ahmed is the sitting MLA from Khanakul constituency of Hooghly district.

