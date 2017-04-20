Narada sting case: TMC holds meet, to ‘cooperate’ with CBI

Mukul Roy (left) and Madan Mitra were named in the CBI FIR Mukul Roy (left) and Madan Mitra were named in the CBI FIR

The TMC has decided to cooperate with the CBI investigation into the Narada sting case, according to party sources.

A meeting was held among TMC leaders on Wednesday to formulate a strategy to deal with the CBI probe. The agency had recently named 12 party leaders in its FIR. Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had said that her party would fight the development legally and politically.

With Mamata currently in Odisha, TMC vice-president and party MP Mukul Roy chaired the meeting at Trinamool Bhawan. All 12 leaders named in the FIR were asked to inform the party about their stand. Citing illness, only TMC MLA Iqbal Ahmed did not attend the meeting. State Labour and Law Minister Moloy Ghatak and former law minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, who recently won Kanthi Dakshin bypoll, were present.

Party sources said three leaders proposed the idea of challenging the CBI FIR in higher courts. However, eight other leaders were of the view that moving court would amount to contempt of court as the CBI is carrying out the investigation following the court’s order.

“Party leaders said going to court would further complicate the matter. Most of the leaders were against the move,” said a party source. Later, it was decided that they would fully cooperate with the CBI, and would monitor the steps taken by CBI.

“After consulting the matter with the state law minister, the leaders decided that they would keep a watch on CBI movements. Legal steps will be taken accordingly,” added the source.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now