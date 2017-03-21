Narada sting case: How can Mamata Banerjee fight High Court order using public money? asks West Bengal CPM secretary

Surjya Kanta Mishra Surjya Kanta Mishra

CPM state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra Monday slammed the government for using public money to challenge the Calcutta High Court order on the Narada sting case in the Supreme Court. Left Front on Monday staged a protest at CBI office in Salt Lake area, asking the agency to speed up the probe. Addressing Left workers outside the office, Mishra demanded immediate arrest of accused TMC leaders.

“After the Calcutta High Court order directing CBI to probe the case, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her government and her party will move Supreme Court against the order. She and her party can go anywhere and move any court. It is their choice. But how can she say state government will also move Supreme Court? How can she fight using public’s money?” said Mishra. “Let her fight in court. We will fight our battle by hitting the streets. Accused TMC leaders will have to go to jail, and Banerjee should remove them from their posts,” he added.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose said there was tacit understanding between BJP and TMC.

“We have seen how a TMC MLA gave support to BJP to form government in Manipur. It is evident there is a tacit understanding between the two,” said Bose.

Meanwhile CPM and Congress councillors protested at KMC, demanding the resignation of Mayor Sovan Chatterjee and deputy mayor Iqbal Ahmed who were purportedly seen accepting bribes in the sting tapes.

Earlier, RSP councillor Debashish Mukherjee had spoken of Narada as part of his address during KMC budget session. Mukherjee alleged his microphone was turned off when he started speaking on Narada. As a result, councillors protested during the session.

