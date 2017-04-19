Narada sting case FIR: Left protests, wants ministers to resign

Left members at the rally in Kolkata on Tuesday. Subham Dutta Left members at the rally in Kolkata on Tuesday. Subham Dutta

A DAY after the CBI filed an FIR against 12 Trinamool Congress leaders in the Narada sting case, the Left Front intensified its movement against the Mamata government by taking out rallies across West Bengal to demand the immediate resignation of the ministers who have been booked.

In Kolkata, a massive rally was organised by Kolkata District Left Front from Esplanade to Entally Market. CPM and its allies — CPI, Forward Bloc and RSP — urged the CBI to take accused Trinamool leaders in custody and unearth the truth.

“Besides these 12 Trinamool leaders and one IPS officer, who have been booked, CBI must find out who else was involved in the Narada sting case. The state ministers should immediately resign because the CBI probe cannot go on while they remain in their respective posts. Our movement will continue until they resign,” said CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty, who led the rally.

In the districts, Forward Bloc organised law violation programmes in Purulia, Bankura, Chinsurah, Siliguri and Islampur. At Chinsurah in Hooghly district, a scuffle ensued between police personnel and Left workers. Similar incidents were also reported from Siliguri and Islampur. “It is a matter of shame that 12 Trinamool leaders have been named in the FIR lodged by the CBI. This is unprecedented. The CM must act now before it is too late,” said senior CPM leader Rabin Deb.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now