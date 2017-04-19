Narada sting case: CM Mamata Banerjee in Bhubaneswar to check on condition of jails, says BJP president Dilip Ghosh

Dilip Ghosh at BJP headquarters in Kolkata on Tuesday. Partha Paul Dilip Ghosh at BJP headquarters in Kolkata on Tuesday. Partha Paul

TAKING A dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said she was going to Bhubaneswar to check on the condition of the jails in the state.

This, after Mamata embarked on a three-day trip to Odisha on Tuesday to visit Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, who has been admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, following his arrest by the CBI in Rose Valley chit fund scam.

“She is not going there only to meet Bandyopadhyay but also to check on the condition of the jails… to see whether her party leaders could stay there or not… she has gone there to see whether all facilities are available in Bhubaneswar jails, where her leaders will be sent after the completion of the Narada probe,” Ghosh told mediapersons.

The comments came a day after CBI filed an FIR against 12 Trinamool leaders in the Narada sting case.

“All corrupt Trinamool leaders must be arrested. This is the demand of the people of West Bengal. They should not be allowed to roam free,” Ghosh said.

On a servitor of Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri opposing Mamata’s visit to the temple on the pretext that she had allegedly supported the consumption of beef, the BJP president said: “There is a rule that those who are not Hindu are not allowed inside Jagannath Temple. We heard that a servitor has said that he would not allow her (Mamata) to visit the temple. He must have got some questions regarding her religion after she openly said that Hindus consume beef. Maybe the video clip of her interview, where she had said this, had reached him.”

Ghosh went on to slam the ruling party for blaming BJP for the murder of a Trinamool leader in Nadia on Monday.

“BJP does not believe in the politics of killing. Those who are blaming us for the murders are responsible for their failure to provide security to their leaders and workers. Even policemen are beaten up in the state. Such allegations are baseless,” he said.

He also inducted around 20 lawyers in the party.

