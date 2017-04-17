Narada sting case: Madan Mitra, Mukul Roy, Saugata Roy among 13 TMC leaders named in CBI FIR

Central Bureau of Investigation Central Bureau of Investigation

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday registered an FIR against 13 leaders of Trinamool Congress, including Madan Mitra, Mukul Roy and Saugata Roy, in the Narada sting operation case.

The Narada sting tapes were released to different news organisations prior to the 2016 Assembly elections in West Bengal. The sting operation showed several senior TMC leaders allegedly receiving money in return for favours.

Earlier this month, the CBI had questioned Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel in connection with its probe into the sting operation. On March 17, the Calcutta High Court had directed the CBI to probe into the sting operation, ordering the agency to take possession of all material and devices related to the sting before concluding the preliminary inquiry in 72 hours.

Reflecting on the incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier dismissed the tapes as an attempt to malign the TMC and accused the Centre of hatching a plot to stop her party from emerging as a contender against the BJP in national politics.

