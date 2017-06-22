Narada sting: CBI quizzes IPS officer SMH Mirza

Central Bureau of Investigation (File photo) Central Bureau of Investigation (File photo)

The CBI on Thursday interrogated IPS officer S M H Mirza of his alleged role in the Narada video tapes scandal which allegedly showed him accepting money in exchange of favours. Mirza was quizzed for nearly seven hours by the CBI officials here. He refused to make any comment to the media on his way out from the CBI office.

The IPS officer was the second person to have been questioned by the investigating agency after Iqbal Ahmed, Trinamool Congress MLA and deputy mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

The Narada tapes, which were released before the 2016 assembly elections in West Bengal, allegedly showed several Trinamool Congress MLAs and MPs accepting money in exchange for favours from investigative journalist Mathew Samuels who posed as a businessman interested in making some investments in West Bengal. No arrests have been made so far.

