Narada sting case: CBI questions two suspects face-to-face

The sting videos, which were released by Mathew just before the 2016 Assembly elections in West Bengal, had created a political furore.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Friday recorded statements of Tiger Mirza and IPS officer S M H Mirza in connection with Narada sting case. As per sources, both were questioned face-to-face and their statements corroborated.

Tiger Mirza, who was the alleged middle man who introduced Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel to TMC MLA Iqbal Ahmed and others is learnt to have revealed how he met Mathews and the rest. The two were at the CBI officer for more than five hours. “Statement were cross-checked and recorded. If need be they will be called again,” said an official.

“Tiger Mirza had mentioned S M H Mirza as bada bhai in the sting video footage… they were neighbours… Tiger had accompanied the IPS officer the first time he met Samuel at a hotel. He was not present at the second meeting between the two. They again met at Mirza’s residence in Burdwan and Tiger accompanied Samuel… The agency is trying to find out on whose directions Tiger was acting as a middleman,” said a source.

IPS Mirza was earlier questioned by CBI for two days, while Tiger Mirza had recorded his statement with ED Friday.

