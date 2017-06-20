Narada sting case: CBI summons Trinamool Congress MLA Iqbal Ahmed on June 22

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Iqbal Ahmed earlier as well when he failed to appear before CBI citing “health concerns”. (File photo) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Iqbal Ahmed earlier as well when he failed to appear before CBI citing “health concerns”. (File photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday served a notice on Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA and Deputy Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Iqbal Ahmed asking him to appear on June 22 in connection with Narada sting case, according to the news agency ANI.

Earlier on Monday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Ahmed after he failed to appear before the CBI citing “health concerns”. Ahmed was hospitalised on June 15 night after being questioned by CBI officers for over seven hours. The TMC MLA did not appear before the agency on June 16. His lawyer, Daanish Haque, had submitted a letter in the CBI office stating Ahmed is unable to appear before them.

Haque had said, “Iqbal Ahmed had a severe chest pain last night, and was admitted to Belle Vue Clinic at 2.30 am. He had suffered similar chest pain before and underwent treatment. Yesterday, he was grilled for almost eight hours, which had an effect on his health. We are complying with the CBI, but a person who is physically not well should not be grilled for so long.”

Ahmed is the first accused to be summoned by the CBI as part of the probe into the Narada sting operation. Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel had released videos of the sting before the 2016 Assembly elections in West Bengal. Top TMC leaders and one IPS officer were purportedly shown taking money from Samuel in exchange of favours. Samuel had pretended to be the representative of a fictional company. The CEO had claimed that Iqbal Ahmed was the one who introduced him to other senior Trinamool leaders. For arranging such meetings, Ahmed too had allegedly taken money from Samuel.

The CBI is probing the matter on the directive of the Calcutta High Court and has booked 12 Trinamool leaders, including MPs and ministers, and the IPS officer.

