Narada sting case: BJP to hit streets, call for arrest of TMC leaders

Begal BJP Dilip Ghosh (File Photo)

The state BJP has decided to hit the streets over the Narada sting case, demanding immediate arrest of TMC leaders purportedly seen accepting bribes in the sting video footage. The BJP has called for a huge rally in Kolkata on March 22 to put pressure on Trinamool.

“A big rally will be taken out on Wednesday from College Square to Esplanade to press our demand for immediate removal of accused TMC ministers from their posts. We also want CBI to arrest the accused leaders and send them to jail,” said state BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

The BJP leaders will also submit a deputation to Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi in Raj Bhawan. The party has asked all state and district-level leaders to participate in the rally.

“We know police will prevent us from taking out the rally. However, we will still march forward. The Calcutta HC said the sting video is genuine. It has exposed the real face of TMC to the people. We will further intensify the movement to put pressure on TMC and the state government to act against the accused leaders,” said state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu.

