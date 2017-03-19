Narada sting at KMC Budget: Opposition asks Mayor to quit

Kolkata Municipal Corporation Kolkata Municipal Corporation

Chaos broke out at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Saturday, with Opposition councillors calling for Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee’s resignation over the Narada sting case, even as he attempted to table the civic body’s 2017-18 budget. Opposition leaders accused Chatterjee, who was among 11 Trinamool Congress leaders purportedly caught accepting a bribe in the Narada sting, of “corruption”.

“The Mayor has been seen accepting money in the footage. Mayors such as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das, Satyendranath Banerjee had presented the budget from this house. It is first time somebody facing such corruption charges is presenting the budget,” said CPM councillor Ratna Roy. Despite the ruckus, Chatterjee presented the budget within 27 minutes.

“Chatterjee has no legal right to sit in the position of Mayor,” said Congress councillor Prakash Upadhyay, who decided to boycott the budget session.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday declared the Narada sting footage as genuine on the basis of a report by Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), even as it ordered a CBI probe into the incident.

Reacting to the chaos during the budget session, Chatterjee said: “The party has already decided to go to the Supreme Court, challenging the verdict of the High Court. The Narada video was shown before the Assembly elections but people’s verdict was in our favour. For us, the people’s opinion matters more than allegations which have not been proved yet. Why are the Opposition posing as a barrier to the city’s development?”

“ We will be introducing unit area assessment from the next financial year, where taxpayers will be able to self-assess their properties,” Mayor Chatterjee said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now