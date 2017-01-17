Tape suggests ‘sting’ targeted Kerala Chief Secretary

Narada News chief Mathew Samuel Narada News chief Mathew Samuel

AN AUDIO tape has emerged of a purported conversation between a woman and the former managing editor of Tehelka, Mathew Samuel, which suggests that conversations with sexual undertones were part of a “sting operation” being conducted by the news portal in 2015 on the then Kerala Chief Secretary.

Mathew was with Tehelka as managing editor from August 2014 to January 2016 before launching another news portal naradanews.com in March with a “sting” that purportedly showed senior TMC leaders allegedly accepting cash for business favours in West Bengal.

When contacted by The Indian Express, Samuel said that the tape contained the recording of a conversation that took place one-and-a-half years ago between him and a woman he identified as Angel Abraham, an associate, with whom he was discussing a sting operation for Tehelka.

The tape contains references to a conversation that the woman had with “Jiji”, and discusses preparations for a meeting between her and “Kunhalikutty”. Samuel claimed that “Jiji” referred to then Kerala Chief Secretary Jiji Thomson and “Kunhalikutty” to the then Kerala Industries Minister and IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty.

Asked why the sting operation was never published, Samuel said, “Thomson tactically avoided it. There is only a video in which Thomson is seen introducing Angel, who represented a fictitious firm, to his wife. The Chief Secretary considered Angel as a daughter.’’

On January 5, Samuel filed a complaint with Kochi Police, stating that tapes related to the sting operation had been stolen and that he was being blackmailed by Baiju John, news editor of dailyindianherald.com, a Malayalam news portal, which first published the audio tape.

Police said they were investigating the complaint.

When contacted, Thomson said that he had “heard” about the incident. Asked why he did not file a complaint about the sting operation, he said he would react only after collecting further details. Thomson, a 1980-batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, retired from service last February.

Last January, Hindutva outfit Hanuman Sena’s Kerala chief, A M Bhakthavalsanan, had complained to the then DGP T P Senkumar, alleging that the senior-most IAS officer in Kerala had been honey-trapped and had to pay up Rs 5 crore after being blackmailed.

“I had personally handed over the complaint to Senkumar. But there was no probe into this serious issue,” alleged Bhakthavalsanan. Senkumar said he could not recollect details of the complaint.

The Malayalam portal editor, Baiju John, claimed that he was being targeted after his website published a report in January 2016 alleging that Samuel was blackmailing IAS officers in Kerala.

During an earlier stint in Tehelka, Samuel had played a key role in the sting operation titled Operation West End that purportedly showed political leaders and defence officials allegedly accepting or agreeing to accept cash and sexual favours to help a fictitious arms company in 2001. The sting led to the resignation of the then BJP president Bangaru Laxman.

Samuel is also facing allegations from a former colleague, Ram Kumar, who posted on Facebook that he was “facing a death threat” since he left narada news two months ago. Kumar claimed that if he was killed, “Samuel and a few senior IAS officers in Kerala would be responsible”. “I am not afraid of being killed, but I want to reveal certain things,” wrote Kumar in the post on January 11.

Kumar alleged that three sting operations, in which he worked with Samuel, were not published by Tehelka on the latter’s instructions. He claimed that he later saw a video in which he saw Samuel with associates of the target of one of those stings.

Samuel admitted that he had worked with Kumar on the three sting operations. “But these stories could not be completed. If we had published incomplete reports about the sting operations, they would have backfired. It is a baseless allegation that I have targeted Kumar,’’ he said.