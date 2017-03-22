Narada scam: Roopa Ganguly takes a dig at Mamata, says ‘start building jails for your leaders’

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly (File Photo) BJP MP Roopa Ganguly (File Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerejee should start building jails for her ministers and party leaders following the Supreme Court decision in the Narada sting case, BJP MP Roopa Ganguly said on Wednesday. “Chief Minister has given a statement saying she welcomes the decision. What will happen by merely welcoming it. Construct jails for 30-40 people. Let us start with the 12 (allegedly caught on camera accepting money).

“Slowly everything will come out and the space in jail too will not be sufficient. Jails (will be meant for) their big ministers and leaders. So five star jails too need to be constructed,” Ganguly said sarcastically outside Parliament. The Supreme Court on Tuesday had refused to stay the CBI probe into the Narada sting operation, which was ordered by the Calcutta High Court.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday termed the apex court ruling on the matter as a “positive” one. CPM’s Lok Sabha MP Mohammed Salim said that the Supreme Court decision will help CBI investigate the matter and bring out the truth. The Narada sting operation had allegedly caught some TMC leaders taking money.

