Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel appears before police

Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel appeared in Muchipara police station again, for questioning in connection with a case of an alleged extortion call to a former Bihar MP, on Friday. He reported to the police station in the afternoon, and was questioned for about nine hours for the second consecutive day. He had been questioned for eight hours on Thursday.

The police have reportedly asked him to appear again on Saturday with his bank statement.While leaving the police station, Samuel said: “I am being harassed by the police for no reason.”

Recently, a summons was sent to Samuel by the police after an FIR was filed in connection with the alleged extortion call to a former Bihar MP was registered at Muchipara police station. It was claimed in the FIR that the ex-MP was asked to pay Rs 5 crore, failing which sting operation footage of him allegedly accepting a bribe would be made public.

The call was allegedly made from a hotel in Muchipara.

