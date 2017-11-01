Narada case: ED questions Trinamool MP Sougata Roy

While Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar had already appeared for questioning, Prasun Banerjee and Mukul Roy have sought a few days’ time from ED. (Representational Image) While Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar had already appeared for questioning, Prasun Banerjee and Mukul Roy have sought a few days’ time from ED. (Representational Image)

Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy Tuesday appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the probe into the Narada sting case. Roy was questioned for several hours at the ED office in Salt Lake.

Sources said Roy agreed he had accepted money from Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel, who had shot the video, but only as election funds. The MP had earlier appeared before the CBI in September in connection to this case. Both the CBI and ED are probing the case.

Roy was one of three TMC leaders summoned by ED for questioning. Other two leaders were MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Prasun Banerjee. Former Trinamool MP Mukul Roy was summoned too. While Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar had already appeared for questioning, Prasun Banerjee and Mukul Roy have sought a few days’ time from ED.

Several TMC leaders and an IPS officer were purportedly seen accepting cash in the video from Samuel, who had posed as a businessman interested in making some investments in West Bengal.

