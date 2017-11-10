Narada case: After several summons, Mukul Roy records statement at ED office

BJP leader Mukul Roy BJP leader Mukul Roy

After a series of summons in connection with the Narada sting operation, recently inducted BJP leader Mukul Roy finally appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Thursday.

Roy reached CGO complex, the ED’s headquarters in Salt Lake, at about 2.30 pm and spent around four hours there, where officials recorded his statement. Sources said that while Roy is not seen taking cash in the Narada video footage, he is seen mentioning the name of police officer S M H Mirza, who was seen receiving money in the video.

“I have never done anything unethical in life. I am never scared of any probe. If they call me again, I will come,” Roy told reporters outside the ED office. Asked to comment on his former party Trinamool Congress’ allegation that the ED and CBI are tools used by central agencies against opposition parties, he said, “CBI and ED are investigating on the directives of Supreme Court and high court. My responsibility as a citizen is to cooperate with them.” Asked about the Saradha chit fund scam, he said, “Several people were badly affected by Saradha and they must get their money back.”

Narada News CEO Matthew Samuel had posed as a businessman and conducted the sting operation, which was released before the Assembly elections. Roy had appeared before the CBI in September.

