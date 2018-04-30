Narad knew all about the world like Google: Vijay Rupani

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Sunday drew a parallel between Google and mythological character Narad, saying the sage had information of the entire world in the same way as Internet search engine has today.

“This is relevant in today’s time that Narad was a man of information; who had information of the whole world…he acted on these information…collecting information was his dharma for the betterment of the humankind, and it is very much required…),” Rupani said at an event here to celebrate ‘Devrshi Narad Jayanti’. The event was organised by Vishwa Samvad Kendra, an offshoot of the RSS.

“Google is the source of information just like Narad, because he knew everything happening in the world,” Rupani said.

Stating that a neutral media is important in a democracy, the CM cited PM Narendra Modi’s statement and said that media can comment on government’s functioning, but it has to be “neutral and authentic”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App