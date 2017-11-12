#SundayEye
  • Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi flays Farooq Abdullah over PoK remark

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi flays Farooq Abdullah over PoK remark

"Farooq Abdullah saab bujurg vyakti hain, kabhi kabhi behki baatein karate hain (Abdullah is a senior leader, but he talks irrationally sometimes)," Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told reporters in response to a question.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published:November 12, 2017 3:17 pm
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi news, farooq abdullah news, india news, indian express news Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (PTI Photo)

Criticising former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah over his statement that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to Pakistan, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Sunday that the National Conference president “talks irrationally sometimes”.

Abdullah said on Saturday that PoK belongs to Pakistan and “this won’t change” no matter how many wars India and Pakistan fight. His statement came a few days after Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi rejected the idea of an “independent Kashmir”, saying it was not based on “reality”.

“Farooq Abdullah saab bujurg vyakti hain, kabhi kabhi behki baatein karate hain (Abdullah is a senior leader, but he talks irrationally sometimes),” the minority affairs minister told reporters in response to a question.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 12: Latest News