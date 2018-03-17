Nanjil Sampath calls it quits on politics

Veteran politician Nanjil K Sampath on Saturday announced his decision to quit politics and said his presence will be in the Tamil literary circle and fora. (Photo: Twitter/@NanjilPSampath) Veteran politician Nanjil K Sampath on Saturday announced his decision to quit politics and said his presence will be in the Tamil literary circle and fora. (Photo: Twitter/@NanjilPSampath)

Veteran politician Nanjil K Sampath on Saturday announced his decision to quit politics and said his presence will be in the Tamil literary circle and fora.

Speaking to a private TV news channel in his home town of Manakavilai in the district, he said “I am not in any party nor into politics at present… but my presence will be in the Tamil literary circle and fora.”

Taking a dig at rebel AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran for naming his party as “Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam,” Sampath said, “TTV believes he can run his political show by ignoring Anna, (one of the founders of Dravidian movement), and “Dravidianism”… My best wishes to him.”

“I’m not in AMMK either.. However, I won’t work against Dhinakaran.. I am quitting politics,” he said.

The former AIADMK orator said he could not participate in AMMK’s launch function because his brother-in-law’s eldest son and the former’s wife perished in the forest fire at Kurangani in Theni district.

Dhinakaran had on March 15 floated a new party, the ‘Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam’ named after the late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App