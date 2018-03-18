Nanhi Chhaan Foundation quits volunteer service of maintaining Galiara around Golden Temple

The Galiara around Golden Temple in Amritsar.

(Rana Simranjit Singh) The Galiara around Golden Temple in Amritsar.(Rana Simranjit Singh)

After 11 years, Nanhi Chhaan Foundation has separated itself from the volunteer service of maintaining the Galiara around the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Galiara is the park cum pathway area around The Golden Temple that came into existence after Operation Blue Star. Security agencies always treated it as strategically important area.

Now, the Punjab Urban Development Authority(PUDA) is looking out for a new NGO to assign the job.

In 2007, businessman Harpal Singh, also chairman of Nanhi Chhaan foundation, was assigned voluntarily services of maintaince of Galiara by the state government. Initially, he maintained it under banner of his real estate company. “We have performed this voluntary service to maintain the Galiara with devotion. At one time we had more than 40 employees for the work. We tried our best to keep it green and clean. I am hopeful that the almighty will accept our service,” said a spokesman of Nanhi Chhaan Foundation without indulging into reasons not to continue with the project.

Confirming the development, Deepti Uppal, CEO PUDA said, “Nanhi Chhaan Foundation has given it in writing that they do not want to continue with the maintenance of Galiara. Now, we have been looking for a new NGO. We are already in negotiation with one such NGO interested to take on the project.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App