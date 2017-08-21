Nandyal bypoll turns into prestige fight for TDP, YSR Congress

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (File) Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (File)

THE BYPOLL to the Nandyal Assembly seat in Andhra Pradesh has turned into a prestige issue with Telugu Desam Party president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSR Congress Party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy campaigning vigorously in the constituency in the Rayalaseema region ahead of the election on August 23.

The bypoll, prompted by the death of MLA Bhuma Nagi Reddy on March 12, has also sparked a bitter confrontation between the ruling TDP and main Opposition YSRCP. Reddy was elected on a YSRCP ticket in the 2014 elections but defected to the TDP with his daughter Akhila Priya Reddy, who was also elected as Allagada MLA on a YSRCP ticket in February 2016. Akhila was appointed Tourism and Culture Minister after the death of her father.

While the YSRCP has decided to field a candidate saying that Nagi Reddy was originally elected on its ticket, the TDP claims the seat belongs to them as Reddy and Akhila joined the party more than a year ago. This sparring has led to a fierce contest between the two parties while it has been a trend to allow the kin of deceased legislators to get elected uncontested in bypolls.

More feathers were ruffled when the TDP decided to field Reddy’s nephew Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy (32) and the YSRCP gave a ticket to TDP rebel and ex-minister Silpa Chandra Mohan Reddy, who defected to YSRCP on June 13. Mohan Reddy, upset at Akhila being made minister in the Naidu cabinet, quit the TDP after Naidu denied him ticket for the bypoll.

YSRCP chief Jagan, who kicked off his campaign on August 9, claimed that his party would win despite the TDP’s efforts and the result would set the stage for TDP’s ouster in the 2019 polls. The campaign turned ugly when Jagan ruffled a few feathers with his remark that people like Naidu should be shot dead. CM Naidu hit back at Jagan by hinting that Jagan’s father, the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, was involved in an attempt on Naidu’s life on October 1, 2003.

The TDP seems confident of a victory. “YSRCP leaders are making all kinds of allegations. The TDP has developed this constituency since it came to power in 2014. People are happy with TDP and obviously we will win,” Minister Akhila Priya Reddy said.

