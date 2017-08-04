Nandyal bypoll: Jaganmohan Reddy sparks row, says Chandrababu Naidu should be shot in public

YSR Congress leader Jaganmohan Reddy YSR Congress leader Jaganmohan Reddy

YSR Congress leader Jaganmohan Reddy has sparked a controversy after saying people like Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu should be shot dead in public. “A person like Chandrababu Naidu should be shot in public for his double speak and unending deeds of corruption,” Jagan was quoted as saying by ANI. He was addressing a crowd in Nandyal town ahead of the by-poll.

The by-election in Nandyal constituency in the state’s Rayalaseema area was necessitated following the demise of its sitting MLA Bhuma Nagi Reddy, who died from a heart attack on March 12 this year.

While Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP has named Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy as its candidate, the YSR Congress has named Silpa Mohan Reddy as its nominee. Other parties, including the Congress, are also planning to field candidates.

The Election Commission announced that the bypoll will be held on August 23 and the last date of nomination is August 5. The inspection of nomination will be done on August 7 and last date of withdrawal of candidates is August 9.

The counting of votes will be held on August 28.

With ANI inputs

