Nandyal bypoll: Election Commission asks state poll panel to warn Jagan Mohan Reddy over code violation

“The EC has asked the State Election Commission to give a serious warning to Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy that such comments will not be tolerated. The warning is being issued to him today,” said the Chief Electoral Officer for Andhra Pradesh. “The EC has asked the State Election Commission to give a serious warning to Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy that such comments will not be tolerated. The warning is being issued to him today,” said the Chief Electoral Officer for Andhra Pradesh.

The Election Commission has asked the State Election Commission to issue a stern warning to Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for his comments on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu which, it said, violated the model code of conduct. During campaigning for Nandyal bypoll, Jagan had, on August 3, said “there is nothing wrong if Chandrababu Naidu is shot dead on the road for not fulfilling election promises”.

Based on reports and videos submitted by the nodal officer and an investigation report submitted by the SHO of Pattabhipuram police station, where a case was registered by Telugu Desam Party members, the SEC issued notices to Jagan Mohan Reddy on August 5 and sought his explanation within 48 hours.

The SEC had also submitted video clips and investigation reports to the CEC last week which on Wednesday ordered action to be taken against the YSRCP chief. “The EC has asked the State Election Commission to give a serious warning to Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy that such comments will not be tolerated. The warning is being issued to him today. Police has already filed an FIR against him which they will pursue,” Chief Electoral Officer for AP and Telangana, Bhanwar Lal, said.

On Augus 3, while addressing a crowd in Nandyal town, Jagan accused the CM of not fulfilling any of the promises he made during 2014 elections. “There is nothing wrong if a person like Chandrababu Naidu is shot dead on the road for his failures and corruption,” Jagan said

Meanwhile, Nandyal recorded 34 per cent polling till 11 am and polling was going on at a brisk pace.

The bypoll in the seat was necessitated after the sitting MLA Bhuma Nagi Reddy died of a heart attack on March 12. Nagi Reddy was elected on YSRCP ticket in 2014 elections but switched loyalties to TDP in February 2016. The ruling TDP and YSRCP are locked in a bitter battle here. TDP has fielded Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy, 32, while YSRCP has fielded TDP rebel Silpa Chandra Mohan Reddy. The counting of votes will be held on August 28.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App