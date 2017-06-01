Civil Services exam marks to be disclosed within 15 days, says UPSC

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of Civil Services and the mark sheet of candidates who appeared for the civil services examination will be made public within 15 days.

The examination has been topped by Nandini K R, an officer of Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise), while the second position has been secured by Anmol Sher Singh Bedi. He is an engineering graduate in Computer Science from BITS, Pilani.

Nandini said that she was sure on becoming an IAS however bsecuring the number one rank was a pleasant surprise. Nandini is training for IRS in Faridabad and belongs to the OBC category.

A total of 1,099 candidates (846 men and 253 women), including 500 in General category, 347 belonging to Other Backward Class, 163 from Scheduled Caste and 89 from Scheduled Tribe, have been recommended for appointment to various Central government services.

“The mark sheets will be available on the website (www.upsc.gov.in) within 15 days from the date of declaration of result,” the Commission has said.

UPSC has a ‘facilitation counter’ near the examination hall in its campus. Candidates can obtain any information or clarification regarding their examinations or recruitments on working days between 10 AM to 5 PM in person or over telephone. The candidates can call on 011-23385271, 23381125 and 23098543.

