Nandigram anniversary: ‘Will protect farmers’ rights’, says Mamata Banerjee

“To mark the occasion, we will honour farmers with Krishak Ratna Samman at a function at Nazrul Mancha,” the West Bengal CM said.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published:March 15, 2017 12:05 am
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday paid tribute to the martyrs of the Nandigram anti-land acquisition movement, and said her government was committed to protecting farmers’ rights. “Remembering the martyrs of Nandigram on the 10th anniversary of the shameful event. We are committed to protect our farmers,” Mamata tweeted. “To mark the occasion, we will honour farmers with Krishak Ratna Samman at a function at Nazrul Mancha,” she added.

