Nanded-Waghala civic elections: State poll panel to use VVPAT on pilot basis

J S Saharia, Maharashtra Election Commissioner, shows off demo of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) at the Election Commission office near Mantralaya in Mumbai on Wednesday. Dilip Kagda

The State Election Commission on Wednesday announced that it will use the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines in one ward on a pilot basis in the Nanded-Waghala Municipal Corporation (NWMC) polls to be held on October 11. The commission also said that the counting of the chits of the VVPAT machines would be carried out along with the voting machines.

JS Saharia, the state election commissioner, said there are total 20 wards, with 81 seats in the Nanded-Waghala civic body. Of these wards, ward number 2 was selected through a lottery. The VVPAT machines would be used in all 37 polling stations in ward number 2, he said.

“Since this is for the first time that we are using the VVPAT, we will also be counting the chits from the VVPAT machines, along with ballot machines,” said Saharia, while addressing a press conference on Tuesday.

Following the directions by the Supreme Court in October 2013 about the use of VVPAT in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India has started using the VVPAT at some places on pilot basis. “On the similar lines, we had decided to purchase 400 VVPAT machines to use for Nanded-Waghala civic body polls and requested the Electronics Corporation of India for the same. Initially, they agreed to provide, but expressed their inability later on, citing technical reasons,” added Saharia.

He added that the company requested the panel to allow the use of VVPAT machines on pilot basis and it decided go for it after detailed deliberations. “The company has sent 70 VVPAT machines to Nanded civic body. The civic chief held a meeting with political parties and others and selected ward number 2 through lottery in their presence. After the election process is over, the VVPAT machines will be returned to the company,” said the commissioner, adding that the company would discuss with the civic chief about the training and the maintenance of the machines. Ward number 2, in which the VVPAT machines will be used, has 37 polling stations. While each of the 37 polling stations will have one VVPAT machine, the rest will be kept reserved in the event of any of the machines facing technical problems, Saharia said.

Elections to the 20 wards of the NWMC is scheduled on October 11 and the results will be declared on October 12. A total of 578 candidates are in the fray for 81 seats. At present, NWMC is ruled by the Congress that has 41 of the 81 seats. Shiv Sena has 14 seats, the NCP has 10 and the BJP has two seats. Nanded is the home town of State Congress president and former chief minister Ashok Chavan.

