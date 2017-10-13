Nanded polls shows BJP can be defeated, says Shiv Sena

BJP had roped in all the ministers including the chief minister for the polls but it still failed. (File) BJP had roped in all the ministers including the chief minister for the polls but it still failed. (File)

After the Congress swept the Nanded civic polls on Thursday, the Shiv Sena said that it has come as a big setback for BJP, which is attempting to get rid to the Congress party in India and the result of this poll also shows that the BJP can lose.

“The result of Nanded has come as big setback for BJP, which is attempting of Congress-mukt India. The result sends out a message across the country that the BJP can be defeated. The Congress defeated the BJP like the Aam Aadami Party had defeated the BJP in Delhi’s assembly polls,” stated the editorial in Saamana, Sena’s mouthpiece.

It further said the BJP had roped in all the ministers including the chief minister for the polls but it still failed in the polls. “The biggest lesson of the Nanded result is that induction of leaders from other parties and use of money do not always lead to the victory. Ahead of the municipal corporation polls, the BJP started inducting leaders from other parties like it did during assembly poll. Despite inducting 15 corporators from Sena, Congress and NCP, all them, who contested on BJP tickets, were defeated in the polls,” said the editorial.

It further said state Congress President and Nanded MP Ashok Chavan has successfully implemented the BJP’s experiment of inducting leaders from other parties. “Chavan gave six tickets to AIMIM’s turncoats and ensured their victory as well. Despite several rallies by the AIMIM’s Owaisi bothers, Muslims did not allow the AIMIM to open its account in Nanded and that’s where the congress won. Besides Dalits and Muslims, Chavan’s attempt of bringing together all other communities and caste also turned out to be successful,” it added.

The editorial further said Chavan has stopped the BJP’s winning-streak following the Modi wave. “The victory in Nanded will surely boost the morale of the congress workers,” it added.

Meanwhile, in a news report in Saamana, it termed the BJP loss as ‘panipat’ and stated that it is failure of BJP’s high tech campaigning.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App