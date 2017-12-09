Nana Patole’s journey one of recurrent rebellions

Nana Patole at his residence in New Delhi on Friday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma) Nana Patole at his residence in New Delhi on Friday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

IN a political career spanning nearly three decades, Nana Patole, now 54, has unmistakably displayed the character of a habitual rebel. Starting out with Shiv Sena, Patole soon switched loyalty to Congress but rebelled against party candidate Madhukar Lichade in Bhandara Zilla Parishad elections in 1992 and won as an Independent. He soon returned to Congress, only to rebel again in the 1995 Assembly election.

He contested against party nominee Pramila Kunte in Lakhandur constituency, but BJP’s Dayaram Kapgate went on to win from the segment.

Back in Congress again, Patole successfully contested from Lakhandur in 1999 and 2004 Assembly polls. In 2009, he spoke out against Congress on the issue of bonus to paddy farmers — who form a bulk of his voters — and Vidarbha’s development backlog and resigned. He contested the Lok Sabha election as an Independent and finished second — NCP’s Praful Patel won the election and sitting MP Shishupal Patle of BJP finished third.

Patole then joined the BJP and successfully contested the 2009 Assembly election from Sakoli constituency. He was then chosen deputy leader of BJP in Assembly.

In 2014, Patole contested the Lok Sabha election and defeated heavyweight NCP candidate Praful Patel. Within three-and-a-half-years, Patole was his usual self, firing a salvo at none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At a small programme in Nagpur in September, he said Modi is not used to listening to anyone and had asked him to shut up at a party meeting where he raised the issue of farmers.

Over the past three months, Patole has been targeting BJP governments in Maharashtra and the Centre in general and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in particular. He also joined former Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha at his agitation over farmers’ issues at Akola earlier this week.

A senior Congress leader said, “Patole has never been loyal to any party. He always nursed high ambitions and the farmers’ cause has just been a facade. He was apparently trying for the post of a minister or something equivalent to that, but the BJP ignored him, forcing him to quit.”

He added, “Patole garnered a lot of media attention by speaking against Modi himself, something no one in the BJP dared to do. The Congress would welcome him back since such inclusions make sense at junctures like this when the BJP is facing defeat in Gujarat. Patole may manage to get something in Maharashtra if the BJP gets the boot in the 2019 elections.”

State Congress chief Ashok Chavan said, “We will welcome him because in politics, you need to do some out-of-the-box thinking.”

